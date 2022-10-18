L&T Infotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,558.80 crore, up 33.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,558.80 crore in September 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 3,426.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 619.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 496.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 950.50 crore in September 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 761.10 crore in September 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 35.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 28.36 in September 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,641.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.00% over the last 12 months.