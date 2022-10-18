 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Infotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,558.80 crore, up 33.04% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,558.80 crore in September 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 3,426.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 619.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 496.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 950.50 crore in September 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 761.10 crore in September 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 35.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 28.36 in September 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,641.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.00% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,558.80 4,216.70 3,426.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,558.80 4,216.70 3,426.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,910.90 2,636.00 2,093.40
Depreciation 99.10 88.50 68.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 794.70 792.80 681.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 754.10 699.40 584.20
Other Income 97.30 121.60 108.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 851.40 821.00 693.00
Interest 17.60 15.90 16.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 833.80 805.10 676.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 833.80 805.10 676.80
Tax 214.20 205.80 180.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 619.60 599.30 496.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 619.60 599.30 496.80
Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8,697.10 -- 7,433.80
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.35 34.18 28.36
Diluted EPS 35.29 34.14 28.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.41 34.18 28.36
Diluted EPS 35.29 34.14 28.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #L&T Infotech #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #Results
first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:22 am
