L&T Infotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,558.80 crore, up 33.04% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,558.80 crore in September 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 3,426.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 619.60 crore in September 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 496.80 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 950.50 crore in September 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 761.10 crore in September 2021.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 35.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 28.36 in September 2021.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,641.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.00% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,558.80
|4,216.70
|3,426.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,558.80
|4,216.70
|3,426.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,910.90
|2,636.00
|2,093.40
|Depreciation
|99.10
|88.50
|68.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|794.70
|792.80
|681.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|754.10
|699.40
|584.20
|Other Income
|97.30
|121.60
|108.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|851.40
|821.00
|693.00
|Interest
|17.60
|15.90
|16.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|833.80
|805.10
|676.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|833.80
|805.10
|676.80
|Tax
|214.20
|205.80
|180.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|619.60
|599.30
|496.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|619.60
|599.30
|496.80
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8,697.10
|--
|7,433.80
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.35
|34.18
|28.36
|Diluted EPS
|35.29
|34.14
|28.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.41
|34.18
|28.36
|Diluted EPS
|35.29
|34.14
|28.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited