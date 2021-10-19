L&T Infotech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,426.70 crore, up 22.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,426.70 crore in September 2021 up 22.41% from Rs. 2,799.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 496.80 crore in September 2021 up 15.59% from Rs. 429.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 761.10 crore in September 2021 up 14.45% from Rs. 665.00 crore in September 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 28.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 24.64 in September 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,905.85 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.34% returns over the last 6 months and 95.87% over the last 12 months.