L&T Infotech Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,406.10 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,406.10 crore in September 2019 up 8.87% from Rs. 2,210.10 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 388.20 crore in September 2019 down 4.08% from Rs. 404.70 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 562.60 crore in September 2019 up 1.02% from Rs. 556.90 crore in September 2018.
L&T Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.35 in September 2019 from Rs. 23.40 in September 2018.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,499.15 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.15% returns over the last 6 months and -18.19% over the last 12 months.
The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,406.10
|2,318.50
|2,210.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,406.10
|2,318.50
|2,210.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,467.30
|1,355.60
|1,271.90
|Depreciation
|50.70
|45.70
|21.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|516.50
|546.20
|499.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|371.60
|371.00
|417.10
|Other Income
|140.30
|143.40
|118.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|511.90
|514.40
|535.30
|Interest
|17.30
|16.80
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|494.60
|497.60
|534.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|494.60
|497.60
|534.40
|Tax
|106.40
|115.80
|129.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|388.20
|381.80
|404.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|388.20
|381.80
|404.70
|Equity Share Capital
|17.40
|17.40
|17.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|4,971.20
|5,010.30
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.35
|22.00
|23.40
|Diluted EPS
|22.12
|21.77
|22.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.32
|22.00
|23.40
|Diluted EPS
|22.12
|21.77
|22.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .