L&T Infotech Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,406.10 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,406.10 crore in September 2019 up 8.87% from Rs. 2,210.10 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 388.20 crore in September 2019 down 4.08% from Rs. 404.70 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 562.60 crore in September 2019 up 1.02% from Rs. 556.90 crore in September 2018.

L&T Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.35 in September 2019 from Rs. 23.40 in September 2018.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,499.15 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.15% returns over the last 6 months and -18.19% over the last 12 months.