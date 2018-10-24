L&T Infotech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,210.10 crore, up 33.44% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,210.10 crore in September 2018 up 33.44% from Rs. 1,656.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.70 crore in September 2018 up 41.01% from Rs. 287.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.90 crore in September 2018 up 42.61% from Rs. 390.50 crore in September 2017.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 23.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 16.78 in September 2017.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,697.00 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 10.68% returns over the last 6 months and 111.23% over the last 12 months.