L&T Infotech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,210.10 crore, up 33.44% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,210.10 crore in September 2018 up 33.44% from Rs. 1,656.20 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.70 crore in September 2018 up 41.01% from Rs. 287.00 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.90 crore in September 2018 up 42.61% from Rs. 390.50 crore in September 2017.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 23.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 16.78 in September 2017.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,697.00 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 10.68% returns over the last 6 months and 111.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,210.10
|2,033.30
|1,656.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,210.10
|2,033.30
|1,656.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,271.90
|1,194.30
|1,036.70
|Depreciation
|21.60
|21.70
|24.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|499.50
|452.30
|366.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|417.10
|365.00
|229.40
|Other Income
|118.20
|102.90
|137.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|535.30
|467.90
|366.50
|Interest
|0.90
|1.80
|3.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|534.40
|466.10
|362.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|534.40
|466.10
|362.90
|Tax
|129.70
|118.80
|75.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|404.70
|347.30
|287.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|404.70
|347.30
|287.00
|Equity Share Capital
|17.30
|17.21
|17.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.40
|20.19
|16.78
|Diluted EPS
|22.86
|19.81
|16.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.40
|20.19
|16.78
|Diluted EPS
|22.86
|19.81
|16.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited