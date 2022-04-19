L&T Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,963.50 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,963.50 crore in March 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 3,033.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.20 crore in March 2022 up 28.47% from Rs. 466.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 908.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 710.60 crore in March 2021.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.70 in March 2021.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,866.65 on April 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 44.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,963.50
|3,842.80
|3,033.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,963.50
|3,842.80
|3,033.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,304.70
|2,235.00
|1,801.80
|Depreciation
|84.20
|70.70
|69.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|889.90
|833.10
|566.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|684.70
|704.00
|595.00
|Other Income
|139.40
|100.10
|45.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|824.10
|804.10
|640.70
|Interest
|18.00
|17.50
|17.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|806.10
|786.60
|623.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|806.10
|786.60
|623.10
|Tax
|206.90
|197.40
|156.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|599.20
|589.20
|466.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|599.20
|589.20
|466.40
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8,385.40
|7,837.00
|6,922.30
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.19
|33.64
|26.70
|Diluted EPS
|34.13
|33.56
|26.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.19
|33.64
|26.70
|Diluted EPS
|34.13
|33.56
|26.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited