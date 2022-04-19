 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,963.50 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

Apr 19, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,963.50 crore in March 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 3,033.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.20 crore in March 2022 up 28.47% from Rs. 466.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 908.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 710.60 crore in March 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.70 in March 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,866.65 on April 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 44.51% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,963.50 3,842.80 3,033.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,963.50 3,842.80 3,033.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,304.70 2,235.00 1,801.80
Depreciation 84.20 70.70 69.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 889.90 833.10 566.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 684.70 704.00 595.00
Other Income 139.40 100.10 45.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 824.10 804.10 640.70
Interest 18.00 17.50 17.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 806.10 786.60 623.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 806.10 786.60 623.10
Tax 206.90 197.40 156.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 599.20 589.20 466.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 599.20 589.20 466.40
Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8,385.40 7,837.00 6,922.30
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.19 33.64 26.70
Diluted EPS 34.13 33.56 26.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.19 33.64 26.70
Diluted EPS 34.13 33.56 26.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #L&T Infotech #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #Results
first published: Apr 19, 2022 08:22 pm
