L&T Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,963.50 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,963.50 crore in March 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 3,033.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.20 crore in March 2022 up 28.47% from Rs. 466.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 908.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 710.60 crore in March 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.70 in March 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,866.65 on April 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 44.51% over the last 12 months.