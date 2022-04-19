English
    L&T Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,963.50 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

    April 19, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,963.50 crore in March 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 3,033.10 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.20 crore in March 2022 up 28.47% from Rs. 466.40 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 908.30 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 710.60 crore in March 2021.

    L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.70 in March 2021.

    L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,866.65 on April 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 44.51% over the last 12 months.

    Larsen & Toubro Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,963.503,842.803,033.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,963.503,842.803,033.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,304.702,235.001,801.80
    Depreciation84.2070.7069.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses889.90833.10566.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax684.70704.00595.00
    Other Income139.40100.1045.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax824.10804.10640.70
    Interest18.0017.5017.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax806.10786.60623.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax806.10786.60623.10
    Tax206.90197.40156.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities599.20589.20466.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period599.20589.20466.40
    Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8,385.407,837.006,922.30
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.1933.6426.70
    Diluted EPS34.1333.5626.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.1933.6426.70
    Diluted EPS34.1333.5626.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 19, 2022 08:22 pm
