L&T Infotech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,033.10 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,033.10 crore in March 2021 up 7.36% from Rs. 2,825.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 466.40 crore in March 2021 up 12.14% from Rs. 415.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 710.60 crore in March 2021 up 17.01% from Rs. 607.30 crore in March 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 26.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 23.90 in March 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,915.15 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.16% returns over the last 6 months and 154.99% over the last 12 months.