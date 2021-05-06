L&T Infotech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,033.10 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,033.10 crore in March 2021 up 7.36% from Rs. 2,825.10 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 466.40 crore in March 2021 up 12.14% from Rs. 415.90 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 710.60 crore in March 2021 up 17.01% from Rs. 607.30 crore in March 2020.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 26.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 23.90 in March 2020.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,915.15 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.16% returns over the last 6 months and 154.99% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,033.10
|2,965.50
|2,825.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,033.10
|2,965.50
|2,825.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,801.80
|1,702.30
|1,610.70
|Depreciation
|69.90
|64.30
|57.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|566.40
|591.80
|679.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|595.00
|607.10
|477.20
|Other Income
|45.70
|73.20
|72.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|640.70
|680.30
|549.60
|Interest
|17.60
|17.90
|19.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|623.10
|662.40
|530.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|623.10
|662.40
|530.20
|Tax
|156.70
|168.20
|114.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|466.40
|494.20
|415.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|466.40
|494.20
|415.90
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6,922.30
|6,382.20
|5,211.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.70
|28.31
|23.90
|Diluted EPS
|26.55
|28.14
|23.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|26.70
|28.31
|23.90
|Diluted EPS
|26.55
|28.14
|23.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited