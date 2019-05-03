L&T Infotech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,333.30 crore, up 23.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,333.30 crore in March 2019 up 23.91% from Rs. 1,883.10 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.40 crore in March 2019 up 12.24% from Rs. 321.10 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.70 crore in March 2019 up 19.69% from Rs. 420.00 crore in March 2018.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 20.78 in March 2019 from Rs. 18.68 in March 2018.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,721.25 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.08% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,333.30
|2,330.50
|1,883.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,333.30
|2,330.50
|1,883.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,330.80
|1,331.70
|1,096.00
|Depreciation
|23.00
|21.80
|20.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|569.10
|534.50
|519.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|410.40
|442.50
|247.10
|Other Income
|69.30
|38.60
|152.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|479.70
|481.10
|399.70
|Interest
|1.00
|0.60
|3.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|478.70
|480.50
|396.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|478.70
|480.50
|396.00
|Tax
|118.30
|117.80
|74.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|360.40
|362.70
|321.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|360.40
|362.70
|321.10
|Equity Share Capital
|17.40
|17.34
|17.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|4,696.10
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.78
|20.94
|18.68
|Diluted EPS
|20.54
|20.90
|18.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.78
|20.94
|18.68
|Diluted EPS
|20.54
|20.90
|18.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited