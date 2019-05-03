L&T Infotech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,333.30 crore, up 23.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,333.30 crore in March 2019 up 23.91% from Rs. 1,883.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 360.40 crore in March 2019 up 12.24% from Rs. 321.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.70 crore in March 2019 up 19.69% from Rs. 420.00 crore in March 2018.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 20.78 in March 2019 from Rs. 18.68 in March 2018.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,721.25 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.08% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.