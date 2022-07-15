L&T Infotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,216.70 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,216.70 crore in June 2022 up 32.88% from Rs. 3,173.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.30 crore in June 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 575.80 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 909.50 crore in June 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 822.40 crore in June 2021.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 32.95 in June 2021.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,873.65 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,216.70
|3,963.50
|3,173.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,216.70
|3,963.50
|3,173.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,636.00
|2,304.70
|1,956.90
|Depreciation
|88.50
|84.20
|65.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|792.80
|889.90
|634.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|699.40
|684.70
|516.50
|Other Income
|121.60
|139.40
|240.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|821.00
|824.10
|757.30
|Interest
|15.90
|18.00
|16.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|805.10
|806.10
|740.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|805.10
|806.10
|740.90
|Tax
|205.80
|206.90
|165.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|599.30
|599.20
|575.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|599.30
|599.20
|575.80
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|8,385.40
|7,461.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.18
|34.19
|32.95
|Diluted EPS
|34.14
|34.13
|32.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.18
|34.19
|32.95
|Diluted EPS
|34.14
|34.13
|32.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited