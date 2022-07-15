L&T Infotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,216.70 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,216.70 crore in June 2022 up 32.88% from Rs. 3,173.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.30 crore in June 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 575.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 909.50 crore in June 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 822.40 crore in June 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 32.95 in June 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,873.65 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.22% over the last 12 months.