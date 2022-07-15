English
    L&T Infotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,216.70 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

    July 15, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,216.70 crore in June 2022 up 32.88% from Rs. 3,173.40 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.30 crore in June 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 575.80 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 909.50 crore in June 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 822.40 crore in June 2021.

    L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 32.95 in June 2021.

    L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,873.65 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.22% over the last 12 months.

    Larsen & Toubro Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,216.703,963.503,173.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,216.703,963.503,173.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,636.002,304.701,956.90
    Depreciation88.5084.2065.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses792.80889.90634.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax699.40684.70516.50
    Other Income121.60139.40240.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax821.00824.10757.30
    Interest15.9018.0016.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax805.10806.10740.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax805.10806.10740.90
    Tax205.80206.90165.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities599.30599.20575.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period599.30599.20575.80
    Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--8,385.407,461.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.1834.1932.95
    Diluted EPS34.1434.1332.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.1834.1932.95
    Diluted EPS34.1434.1332.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:00 am
