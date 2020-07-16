L&T Infotech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,764.60 crore, up 19.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,764.60 crore in June 2020 up 19.24% from Rs. 2,318.50 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.00 crore in June 2020 up 3.98% from Rs. 381.80 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.30 crore in June 2020 up 8.78% from Rs. 560.10 crore in June 2019.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.80 in June 2020 from Rs. 22.00 in June 2019.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 2,190.80 on July 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 37.71% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,764.60
|2,825.10
|2,318.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,764.60
|2,825.10
|2,318.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,669.30
|1,610.70
|1,355.60
|Depreciation
|60.70
|57.70
|45.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|550.90
|679.50
|546.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|483.70
|477.20
|371.00
|Other Income
|64.90
|72.40
|143.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|548.60
|549.60
|514.40
|Interest
|18.50
|19.40
|16.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|530.10
|530.20
|497.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|530.10
|530.20
|497.60
|Tax
|133.10
|114.30
|115.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|397.00
|415.90
|381.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|397.00
|415.90
|381.80
|Equity Share Capital
|17.40
|17.40
|17.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5,723.90
|5,211.40
|5,010.30
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.80
|23.90
|22.00
|Diluted EPS
|22.63
|23.69
|21.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.80
|23.90
|22.00
|Diluted EPS
|22.63
|23.69
|21.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 09:25 am