L&T Infotech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,764.60 crore, up 19.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,764.60 crore in June 2020 up 19.24% from Rs. 2,318.50 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.00 crore in June 2020 up 3.98% from Rs. 381.80 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.30 crore in June 2020 up 8.78% from Rs. 560.10 crore in June 2019.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.80 in June 2020 from Rs. 22.00 in June 2019.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 2,190.80 on July 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 37.71% over the last 12 months.