L&T Infotech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,318.50 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,318.50 crore in June 2019 up 14.03% from Rs. 2,033.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.80 crore in June 2019 up 9.93% from Rs. 347.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.10 crore in June 2019 up 14.4% from Rs. 489.60 crore in June 2018.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.00 in June 2019 from Rs. 20.19 in June 2018.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,618.60 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -12.94% over the last 12 months.