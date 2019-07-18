L&T Infotech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,318.50 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,318.50 crore in June 2019 up 14.03% from Rs. 2,033.30 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.80 crore in June 2019 up 9.93% from Rs. 347.30 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.10 crore in June 2019 up 14.4% from Rs. 489.60 crore in June 2018.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.00 in June 2019 from Rs. 20.19 in June 2018.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,618.60 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -12.94% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,318.50
|2,333.30
|2,033.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,318.50
|2,333.30
|2,033.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,355.60
|1,330.80
|1,194.30
|Depreciation
|45.70
|23.00
|21.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|546.20
|569.10
|452.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|371.00
|410.40
|365.00
|Other Income
|143.40
|69.30
|102.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|514.40
|479.70
|467.90
|Interest
|16.80
|1.00
|1.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|497.60
|478.70
|466.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|497.60
|478.70
|466.10
|Tax
|115.80
|118.30
|118.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|381.80
|360.40
|347.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|381.80
|360.40
|347.30
|Equity Share Capital
|17.40
|17.40
|17.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|5,010.30
|4,696.10
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.00
|20.78
|20.19
|Diluted EPS
|21.77
|20.54
|19.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.00
|20.78
|20.19
|Diluted EPS
|21.77
|20.54
|19.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
