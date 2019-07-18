App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Infotech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,318.50 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,318.50 crore in June 2019 up 14.03% from Rs. 2,033.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.80 crore in June 2019 up 9.93% from Rs. 347.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.10 crore in June 2019 up 14.4% from Rs. 489.60 crore in June 2018.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.00 in June 2019 from Rs. 20.19 in June 2018.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,618.60 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -12.94% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations2,318.502,333.302,033.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,318.502,333.302,033.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,355.601,330.801,194.30
Depreciation45.7023.0021.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses546.20569.10452.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax371.00410.40365.00
Other Income143.4069.30102.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax514.40479.70467.90
Interest16.801.001.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax497.60478.70466.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax497.60478.70466.10
Tax115.80118.30118.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities381.80360.40347.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period381.80360.40347.30
Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves5,010.304,696.10--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.0020.7820.19
Diluted EPS21.7720.5419.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.0020.7820.19
Diluted EPS21.7720.5419.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 18, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #L&T Infotech #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #Results

