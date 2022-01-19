MARKET NEWS

L&T Infotech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,842.80 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,842.80 crore in December 2021 up 29.58% from Rs. 2,965.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.20 crore in December 2021 up 19.22% from Rs. 494.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 874.80 crore in December 2021 up 17.49% from Rs. 744.60 crore in December 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 33.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.31 in December 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 6,869.50 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,842.803,426.702,965.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,842.803,426.702,965.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2,235.002,093.401,702.30
Depreciation70.7068.1064.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses833.10681.00591.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax704.00584.20607.10
Other Income100.10108.8073.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax804.10693.00680.30
Interest17.5016.2017.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax786.60676.80662.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax786.60676.80662.40
Tax197.40180.00168.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities589.20496.80494.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period589.20496.80494.20
Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,837.007,433.806,382.20
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.6428.3628.31
Diluted EPS33.5628.2828.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.6428.3628.31
Diluted EPS33.5628.2828.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 19, 2022 09:00 pm

