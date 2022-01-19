L&T Infotech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,842.80 crore, up 29.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,842.80 crore in December 2021 up 29.58% from Rs. 2,965.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.20 crore in December 2021 up 19.22% from Rs. 494.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 874.80 crore in December 2021 up 17.49% from Rs. 744.60 crore in December 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 33.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.31 in December 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 6,869.50 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)