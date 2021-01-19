L&T Infotech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,965.50 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y
January 19, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,965.50 crore in December 2020 up 12.56% from Rs. 2,634.50 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 494.20 crore in December 2020 up 34.84% from Rs. 366.50 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 744.60 crore in December 2020 up 33.58% from Rs. 557.40 crore in December 2019.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 28.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.05 in December 2019.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,008.85 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.19% returns over the last 6 months and 111.45% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,965.50
|2,799.40
|2,634.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,965.50
|2,799.40
|2,634.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,702.30
|1,630.40
|1,549.20
|Depreciation
|64.30
|72.00
|54.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|591.80
|544.90
|593.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|607.10
|552.10
|437.50
|Other Income
|73.20
|40.90
|65.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|680.30
|593.00
|503.10
|Interest
|17.90
|17.60
|18.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|662.40
|575.40
|484.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|662.40
|575.40
|484.60
|Tax
|168.20
|145.60
|118.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|494.20
|429.80
|366.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|494.20
|429.80
|366.50
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6,382.20
|6,065.70
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.31
|24.64
|21.05
|Diluted EPS
|28.14
|24.47
|20.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.31
|24.64
|21.05
|Diluted EPS
|28.14
|24.47
|20.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited