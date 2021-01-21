MARKET NEWS

L&T Infotech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,965.50 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,965.50 crore in December 2020 up 12.56% from Rs. 2,634.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 494.20 crore in December 2020 up 34.84% from Rs. 366.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 744.60 crore in December 2020 up 33.58% from Rs. 557.40 crore in December 2019.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 28.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.05 in December 2019.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,090.95 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.84% returns over the last 6 months and 115.78% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,965.502,799.402,634.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,965.502,799.402,634.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,702.301,630.401,549.20
Depreciation64.3072.0054.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses591.80544.90593.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax607.10552.10437.50
Other Income73.2040.9065.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax680.30593.00503.10
Interest17.9017.6018.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax662.40575.40484.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax662.40575.40484.60
Tax168.20145.60118.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities494.20429.80366.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period494.20429.80366.50
Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,382.206,065.70--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.3124.6421.05
Diluted EPS28.1424.4720.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.3124.6421.05
Diluted EPS28.1424.4720.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

