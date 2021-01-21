L&T Infotech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,965.50 crore, up 12.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,965.50 crore in December 2020 up 12.56% from Rs. 2,634.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 494.20 crore in December 2020 up 34.84% from Rs. 366.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 744.60 crore in December 2020 up 33.58% from Rs. 557.40 crore in December 2019.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 28.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.05 in December 2019.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,090.95 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.84% returns over the last 6 months and 115.78% over the last 12 months.