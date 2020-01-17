L&T Infotech Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,634.50 crore, up 13.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,634.50 crore in December 2019 up 13.04% from Rs. 2,330.50 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 366.50 crore in December 2019 up 1.05% from Rs. 362.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 557.40 crore in December 2019 up 10.84% from Rs. 502.90 crore in December 2018.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 21.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 20.94 in December 2018.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,901.60 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 7.50% over the last 12 months.