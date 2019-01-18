L&T Infotech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,330.50 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,330.50 crore in December 2018 up 31.06% from Rs. 1,778.20 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 362.70 crore in December 2018 up 35.69% from Rs. 267.30 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.90 crore in December 2018 up 34.47% from Rs. 374.00 crore in December 2017.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 20.94 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.58 in December 2017.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,780.80 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 59.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,330.50
|2,210.10
|1,778.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,330.50
|2,210.10
|1,778.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,331.70
|1,271.90
|1,050.10
|Depreciation
|21.80
|21.60
|23.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|534.50
|499.50
|446.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|442.50
|417.10
|257.80
|Other Income
|38.60
|118.20
|92.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|481.10
|535.30
|350.30
|Interest
|0.60
|0.90
|3.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|480.50
|534.40
|347.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|480.50
|534.40
|347.30
|Tax
|117.80
|129.70
|80.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|362.70
|404.70
|267.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|362.70
|404.70
|267.30
|Equity Share Capital
|17.34
|17.30
|17.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.94
|23.40
|15.58
|Diluted EPS
|20.90
|22.86
|15.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.94
|23.40
|15.58
|Diluted EPS
|20.90
|22.86
|15.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited