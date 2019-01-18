L&T Infotech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,330.50 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,330.50 crore in December 2018 up 31.06% from Rs. 1,778.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 362.70 crore in December 2018 up 35.69% from Rs. 267.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 502.90 crore in December 2018 up 34.47% from Rs. 374.00 crore in December 2017.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 20.94 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.58 in December 2017.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 1,780.80 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 59.58% over the last 12 months.