App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Infotech Q3 net profit rises marginally to Rs 377cr

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 375.5 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Infotech said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its net profit at Rs 376.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 375.5 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Infotech said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the IT firm during October-December quarter increased to Rs 2,875.3 crore over Rs 2,503.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Close

The consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 2,375.5 crore during the quarter, against Rs 2,001.5 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

The shares of L&T Infotech were trading at Rs 1,906.00 a piece in afternoon trade on BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #L&T Infotech #Q3 #Results

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.