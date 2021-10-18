L&T Infotech Q2 Results: Net Profit rises to Rs 551.7 crore, revenue grows to Rs 3,767 crore

L&T Infotech Limited, the IT services provider, on October 18 reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 551.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, up from Rs 496.8 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 3,767 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 3,462.5 crore in June 2021 quarter.

Revenues grew on the back of growth momentum of Q1FY22 continuing in the September quarter, a ramp-up of deals by clients and a broad-based growth across verticals. Growth in margins was muted on account of strong hiring.

The stock opened at Rs 6,144 , up Rs 46 from its previous day’s close. The stock has gained 101 percent over the last year, 68.89 percent this financial year, 44 percent during the last three months and 8 percent in one month.