you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

L&T Infotech Q2 Results: Net Profit rises to Rs 551.7 crore, revenue grows to Rs 3,767 crore

Revenue has grown on the growth momentum of Q1FY22 continuing in the second quarter, ramp-up in deals and broad based growth across verticals

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST

L&T Infotech Limited, the IT services provider, on October 18 reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 551.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, up from Rs 496.8 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher at Rs 3,767 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 3,462.5 crore in June 2021 quarter.

Revenues grew on the back of growth momentum of Q1FY22 continuing in the September quarter, a ramp-up of deals by clients and a broad-based growth across verticals. Growth in margins was muted on account of strong hiring.

The stock opened at Rs 6,144 , up Rs 46 from its previous day’s close. The stock has gained 101 percent over the last year, 68.89 percent this financial year, 44 percent during the last three months and 8 percent in one month.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Larsen & Toubro Infotech ltd
first published: Oct 18, 2021 06:54 pm

