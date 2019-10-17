L&T Infotech Q2 net profit down 10% at Rs 360.4 crore

L&T Infotech (LTI) on October 17 reported 10 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 360.4 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had registered consolidated net profit of Rs 400.3 crore for the comparable quarter last year. Sequentially, the company's net profit improved marginally by 1.3 percent.

Its revenue, however, was up 10.3 percent to Rs 2,570.7 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,331.2 crore in the year-ago period. Digital revenues now account for about 40 percent, growing at 20 percent year-on-year.

However, the growth in banking and financial services (BFS) and hi-tech, media and entertainment dipped in the quarter sequentially.

BFS, which accounts for about 27 percent of total revenue, dipped 0.3 percent and hi-tech, media and entertainment, that accounts for about 10 percent of overall revenue, dipped 12 percent. Its utilisation dipped to 80.6 percent sequentially as well.

According to the management, the reduction was primarily on the account of drop in client spending in both the sectors.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, said that hi-tech and media verticals witnessed softness and that affected growth. Thus, employees working on these projects had to be moved to bench, which explains the drop in utilisation.

But that aside, Jalona pointed out that the company's outlook for the next half of the fiscal is positive.

The company won three large deals for the quarter, all of them new clients, aggregating to $100 million. LTI has also acquired $3.5 million PowerupCloud Technologies, with capabilities in cloud consulting, migration and cloud native applications, for $15 million.

This is the fourth acquisition in 2019 after Lymbyc, German firm NIELSEN+PARTNER and Ruletronics.