L&T Infotech Q1 PAT may dip 15.9% QoQ to Rs. 284 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects L&T Infotech to report net profit at Rs. 284 crore down 15.9% quarter-on-quarter (up 6.4% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 26.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,114 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 34.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 376 crore.

