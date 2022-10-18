L&T Infotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,836.70 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,836.70 crore in September 2022 up 28.4% from Rs. 3,767.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 679.30 crore in September 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 551.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,051.00 crore in September 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 844.40 crore in September 2021.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 38.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.50 in September 2021.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,641.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,836.70
|4,522.80
|3,767.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,836.70
|4,522.80
|3,767.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3,084.90
|2,872.30
|2,369.20
|Depreciation
|130.80
|106.50
|85.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|840.10
|819.70
|664.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|780.90
|724.30
|648.20
|Other Income
|139.30
|144.10
|111.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|920.20
|868.40
|759.40
|Interest
|18.90
|17.40
|17.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|901.30
|851.00
|742.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|901.30
|851.00
|742.00
|Tax
|221.50
|216.60
|190.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|679.80
|634.40
|551.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|679.80
|634.40
|551.70
|Minority Interest
|-0.50
|-0.90
|-0.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|679.30
|633.50
|551.50
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|9,181.60
|--
|7,783.50
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.75
|36.13
|31.50
|Diluted EPS
|38.70
|36.08
|31.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.85
|36.13
|31.50
|Diluted EPS
|38.70
|36.08
|31.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited