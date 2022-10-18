 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Infotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,836.70 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,836.70 crore in September 2022 up 28.4% from Rs. 3,767.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 679.30 crore in September 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 551.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,051.00 crore in September 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 844.40 crore in September 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 38.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.50 in September 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,641.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.00% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,836.70 4,522.80 3,767.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,836.70 4,522.80 3,767.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3,084.90 2,872.30 2,369.20
Depreciation 130.80 106.50 85.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 840.10 819.70 664.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 780.90 724.30 648.20
Other Income 139.30 144.10 111.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 920.20 868.40 759.40
Interest 18.90 17.40 17.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 901.30 851.00 742.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 901.30 851.00 742.00
Tax 221.50 216.60 190.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 679.80 634.40 551.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 679.80 634.40 551.70
Minority Interest -0.50 -0.90 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 679.30 633.50 551.50
Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 9,181.60 -- 7,783.50
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.75 36.13 31.50
Diluted EPS 38.70 36.08 31.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.85 36.13 31.50
Diluted EPS 38.70 36.08 31.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
