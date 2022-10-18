L&T Infotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,836.70 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,836.70 crore in September 2022 up 28.4% from Rs. 3,767.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 679.30 crore in September 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 551.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,051.00 crore in September 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 844.40 crore in September 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 38.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.50 in September 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,641.85 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -22.00% over the last 12 months.