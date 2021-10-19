L&T Infotech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,767.00 crore, up 25.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,767.00 crore in September 2021 up 25.63% from Rs. 2,998.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 551.50 crore in September 2021 up 21.05% from Rs. 455.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 844.40 crore in September 2021 up 16.92% from Rs. 722.20 crore in September 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 31.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 26.13 in September 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,905.85 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.34% returns over the last 6 months and 95.87% over the last 12 months.