L&T Infotech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,767.00 crore, up 25.63% Y-o-Y

October 19, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,767.00 crore in September 2021 up 25.63% from Rs. 2,998.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 551.50 crore in September 2021 up 21.05% from Rs. 455.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 844.40 crore in September 2021 up 16.92% from Rs. 722.20 crore in September 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 31.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 26.13 in September 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,905.85 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.34% returns over the last 6 months and 95.87% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,767.003,462.502,998.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,767.003,462.502,998.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2,369.202,208.201,780.30
Depreciation85.0079.5089.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses664.60606.60532.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax648.20568.20595.60
Other Income111.20121.6036.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax759.40689.80632.30
Interest17.4017.7019.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax742.00672.10613.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax742.00672.10613.10
Tax190.30175.30156.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities551.70496.80456.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period551.70496.80456.80
Minority Interest-0.20-0.50-1.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates551.50496.30455.60
Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,783.507,774.906,310.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.5028.4026.13
Diluted EPS31.4128.2725.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.5028.4026.13
Diluted EPS31.4128.2725.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 19, 2021 10:44 am

