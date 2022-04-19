 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,301.60 crore, up 31.57% Y-o-Y

Apr 19, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,301.60 crore in March 2022 up 31.57% from Rs. 3,269.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 637.00 crore in March 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 545.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 980.40 crore in March 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 818.50 crore in March 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 36.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 31.22 in March 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,873.65 on April 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.32% returns over the last 6 months and 44.55% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,301.60 4,137.60 3,269.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,301.60 4,137.60 3,269.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,606.90 2,516.40 1,985.50
Depreciation 101.90 88.50 82.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 848.30 790.10 568.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 744.50 742.60 632.90
Other Income 134.00 99.90 103.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 878.50 842.50 735.90
Interest 18.90 18.80 19.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 859.60 823.70 716.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 859.60 823.70 716.80
Tax 222.10 211.20 171.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 637.50 612.50 545.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 637.50 612.50 545.70
Minority Interest -0.50 -0.50 -0.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 637.00 612.00 545.20
Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8,802.80 8,196.90 7,289.60
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.34 34.95 31.22
Diluted EPS 36.27 34.87 31.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.34 34.95 31.22
Diluted EPS 36.27 34.87 31.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

