L&T Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,301.60 crore, up 31.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,301.60 crore in March 2022 up 31.57% from Rs. 3,269.40 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 637.00 crore in March 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 545.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 980.40 crore in March 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 818.50 crore in March 2021.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 36.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 31.22 in March 2021.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,873.65 on April 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.32% returns over the last 6 months and 44.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,301.60
|4,137.60
|3,269.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,301.60
|4,137.60
|3,269.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,606.90
|2,516.40
|1,985.50
|Depreciation
|101.90
|88.50
|82.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|848.30
|790.10
|568.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|744.50
|742.60
|632.90
|Other Income
|134.00
|99.90
|103.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|878.50
|842.50
|735.90
|Interest
|18.90
|18.80
|19.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|859.60
|823.70
|716.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|859.60
|823.70
|716.80
|Tax
|222.10
|211.20
|171.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|637.50
|612.50
|545.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|637.50
|612.50
|545.70
|Minority Interest
|-0.50
|-0.50
|-0.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|637.00
|612.00
|545.20
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8,802.80
|8,196.90
|7,289.60
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.34
|34.95
|31.22
|Diluted EPS
|36.27
|34.87
|31.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.34
|34.95
|31.22
|Diluted EPS
|36.27
|34.87
|31.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited