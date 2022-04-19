L&T Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,301.60 crore, up 31.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,301.60 crore in March 2022 up 31.57% from Rs. 3,269.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 637.00 crore in March 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 545.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 980.40 crore in March 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 818.50 crore in March 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 36.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 31.22 in March 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 5,873.65 on April 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.32% returns over the last 6 months and 44.55% over the last 12 months.