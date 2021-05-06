L&T Infotech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,269.40 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,269.40 crore in March 2021 up 8.55% from Rs. 3,011.90 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 545.20 crore in March 2021 up 27.77% from Rs. 426.70 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 818.50 crore in March 2021 up 26.27% from Rs. 648.20 crore in March 2020.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 31.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.52 in March 2020.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,912.75 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 156.04% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,269.40
|3,152.80
|3,011.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,269.40
|3,152.80
|3,011.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,985.50
|1,839.90
|1,764.60
|Depreciation
|82.60
|81.90
|74.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|568.40
|580.80
|669.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|632.90
|650.20
|503.30
|Other Income
|103.00
|68.90
|70.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|735.90
|719.10
|573.50
|Interest
|19.10
|19.70
|22.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|716.80
|699.40
|551.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|716.80
|699.40
|551.40
|Tax
|171.10
|180.10
|123.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|545.70
|519.30
|427.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|545.70
|519.30
|427.50
|Minority Interest
|-0.50
|-0.60
|-0.80
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|545.20
|518.70
|426.70
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7,289.60
|6,678.70
|5,387.70
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.22
|29.71
|24.52
|Diluted EPS
|31.04
|29.53
|24.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|31.22
|29.71
|24.52
|Diluted EPS
|31.04
|29.53
|24.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited