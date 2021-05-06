L&T Infotech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,269.40 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,269.40 crore in March 2021 up 8.55% from Rs. 3,011.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 545.20 crore in March 2021 up 27.77% from Rs. 426.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 818.50 crore in March 2021 up 26.27% from Rs. 648.20 crore in March 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 31.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.52 in March 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,912.75 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 156.04% over the last 12 months.