MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

L&T Infotech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,269.40 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,269.40 crore in March 2021 up 8.55% from Rs. 3,011.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 545.20 crore in March 2021 up 27.77% from Rs. 426.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 818.50 crore in March 2021 up 26.27% from Rs. 648.20 crore in March 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 31.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.52 in March 2020.

Close

L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,912.75 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 156.04% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,269.403,152.803,011.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,269.403,152.803,011.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,985.501,839.901,764.60
Depreciation82.6081.9074.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses568.40580.80669.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax632.90650.20503.30
Other Income103.0068.9070.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax735.90719.10573.50
Interest19.1019.7022.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax716.80699.40551.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax716.80699.40551.40
Tax171.10180.10123.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities545.70519.30427.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period545.70519.30427.50
Minority Interest-0.50-0.60-0.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates545.20518.70426.70
Equity Share Capital17.5017.5017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves7,289.606,678.705,387.70
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.2229.7124.52
Diluted EPS31.0429.5324.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS31.2229.7124.52
Diluted EPS31.0429.5324.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #L&T Infotech #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #Results
first published: May 6, 2021 12:45 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.