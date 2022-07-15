L&T Infotech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,522.80 crore, up 30.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,522.80 crore in June 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 3,462.50 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 633.50 crore in June 2022 up 27.64% from Rs. 496.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 974.90 crore in June 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 769.30 crore in June 2021.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 36.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 28.40 in June 2021.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,873.60 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,522.80
|4,301.60
|3,462.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,522.80
|4,301.60
|3,462.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,872.30
|2,606.90
|2,208.20
|Depreciation
|106.50
|101.90
|79.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|819.70
|848.30
|606.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|724.30
|744.50
|568.20
|Other Income
|144.10
|134.00
|121.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|868.40
|878.50
|689.80
|Interest
|17.40
|18.90
|17.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|851.00
|859.60
|672.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|851.00
|859.60
|672.10
|Tax
|216.60
|222.10
|175.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|634.40
|637.50
|496.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|634.40
|637.50
|496.80
|Minority Interest
|-0.90
|-0.50
|-0.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|633.50
|637.00
|496.30
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|8,802.80
|7,774.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.13
|36.34
|28.40
|Diluted EPS
|36.08
|36.27
|28.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.13
|36.34
|28.40
|Diluted EPS
|36.08
|36.27
|28.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited