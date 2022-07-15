 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

L&T Infotech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,522.80 crore, up 30.62% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,522.80 crore in June 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 3,462.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 633.50 crore in June 2022 up 27.64% from Rs. 496.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 974.90 crore in June 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 769.30 crore in June 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 36.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 28.40 in June 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,873.60 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.09% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,522.80 4,301.60 3,462.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,522.80 4,301.60 3,462.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,872.30 2,606.90 2,208.20
Depreciation 106.50 101.90 79.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 819.70 848.30 606.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 724.30 744.50 568.20
Other Income 144.10 134.00 121.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 868.40 878.50 689.80
Interest 17.40 18.90 17.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 851.00 859.60 672.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 851.00 859.60 672.10
Tax 216.60 222.10 175.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 634.40 637.50 496.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 634.40 637.50 496.80
Minority Interest -0.90 -0.50 -0.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 633.50 637.00 496.30
Equity Share Capital 17.50 17.50 17.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 8,802.80 7,774.90
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.13 36.34 28.40
Diluted EPS 36.08 36.27 28.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.13 36.34 28.40
Diluted EPS 36.08 36.27 28.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #L&T Infotech #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #Results
first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.