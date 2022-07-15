L&T Infotech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,522.80 crore, up 30.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,522.80 crore in June 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 3,462.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 633.50 crore in June 2022 up 27.64% from Rs. 496.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 974.90 crore in June 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 769.30 crore in June 2021.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 36.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 28.40 in June 2021.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 3,873.60 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.28% returns over the last 6 months and -8.09% over the last 12 months.