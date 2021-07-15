L&T Infotech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,462.50 crore, up 17.4% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,462.50 crore in June 2021 up 17.4% from Rs. 2,949.20 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 496.30 crore in June 2021 up 19.13% from Rs. 416.60 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 769.30 crore in June 2021 up 16.95% from Rs. 657.80 crore in June 2020.
L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 28.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 23.92 in June 2020.
L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,214.75 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and 92.38% over the last 12 months.
|Larsen & Toubro Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,462.50
|3,269.40
|2,949.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,462.50
|3,269.40
|2,949.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,208.20
|1,985.50
|1,823.20
|Depreciation
|79.50
|82.60
|78.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|606.60
|568.40
|534.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|568.20
|632.90
|513.90
|Other Income
|121.60
|103.00
|65.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|689.80
|735.90
|579.70
|Interest
|17.70
|19.10
|20.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|672.10
|716.80
|558.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|672.10
|716.80
|558.90
|Tax
|175.30
|171.10
|142.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|496.80
|545.70
|416.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|496.80
|545.70
|416.40
|Minority Interest
|-0.50
|-0.50
|0.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|496.30
|545.20
|416.60
|Equity Share Capital
|17.50
|17.50
|17.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7,774.90
|7,289.60
|5,936.50
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.40
|31.22
|23.92
|Diluted EPS
|28.27
|31.04
|23.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|28.40
|31.22
|23.92
|Diluted EPS
|28.27
|31.04
|23.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited