L&T Infotech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,462.50 crore, up 17.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,462.50 crore in June 2021 up 17.4% from Rs. 2,949.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 496.30 crore in June 2021 up 19.13% from Rs. 416.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 769.30 crore in June 2021 up 16.95% from Rs. 657.80 crore in June 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 28.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 23.92 in June 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 4,214.75 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.70% returns over the last 6 months and 92.38% over the last 12 months.