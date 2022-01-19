L&T Infotech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,137.60 crore, up 31.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,137.60 crore in December 2021 up 31.24% from Rs. 3,152.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 612.00 crore in December 2021 up 17.99% from Rs. 518.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 931.00 crore in December 2021 up 16.23% from Rs. 801.00 crore in December 2020.

L&T Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 34.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 29.71 in December 2020.

L&T Infotech shares closed at 6,869.50 on January 18, 2022 (NSE)