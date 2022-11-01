LT Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,056.14 crore, up 62.79% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,056.14 1,048.88 648.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,056.14 1,048.88 648.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 431.24 676.93 367.95 Purchase of Traded Goods 276.89 205.99 49.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 75.19 -43.16 80.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.71 21.19 18.59 Depreciation 6.99 6.83 7.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 195.62 139.50 87.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.50 41.60 38.21 Other Income 2.88 7.14 10.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.39 48.74 49.17 Interest 4.38 5.99 5.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.01 42.75 43.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 47.01 42.75 43.84 Tax 12.10 10.97 9.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.91 31.77 34.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.91 31.77 34.44 Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.09 0.99 1.08 Diluted EPS 1.09 0.99 1.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.09 0.99 1.08 Diluted EPS 1.09 0.99 1.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited