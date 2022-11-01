LT Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,056.14 crore, up 62.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,056.14 crore in September 2022 up 62.79% from Rs. 648.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.91 crore in September 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 34.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.38 crore in September 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2021.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2021.