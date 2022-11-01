LT Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,056.14 crore, up 62.79% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,056.14 crore in September 2022 up 62.79% from Rs. 648.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.91 crore in September 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 34.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.38 crore in September 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2021.
LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2021.
|LT Foods shares closed at 126.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.38% returns over the last 6 months and 85.42% over the last 12 months.
|LT Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,056.14
|1,048.88
|648.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,056.14
|1,048.88
|648.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|431.24
|676.93
|367.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|276.89
|205.99
|49.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|75.19
|-43.16
|80.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.71
|21.19
|18.59
|Depreciation
|6.99
|6.83
|7.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|195.62
|139.50
|87.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.50
|41.60
|38.21
|Other Income
|2.88
|7.14
|10.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.39
|48.74
|49.17
|Interest
|4.38
|5.99
|5.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|47.01
|42.75
|43.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|47.01
|42.75
|43.84
|Tax
|12.10
|10.97
|9.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.91
|31.77
|34.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.91
|31.77
|34.44
|Equity Share Capital
|31.98
|31.98
|31.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.09
|0.99
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.09
|0.99
|1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.09
|0.99
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|1.09
|0.99
|1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited