    LT Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,056.14 crore, up 62.79% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,056.14 crore in September 2022 up 62.79% from Rs. 648.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.91 crore in September 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 34.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.38 crore in September 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2021.

    LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in September 2021.

    LT Foods shares closed at 126.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.38% returns over the last 6 months and 85.42% over the last 12 months.

    LT Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,056.141,048.88648.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,056.141,048.88648.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials431.24676.93367.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods276.89205.9949.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks75.19-43.1680.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7121.1918.59
    Depreciation6.996.837.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses195.62139.5087.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.5041.6038.21
    Other Income2.887.1410.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3948.7449.17
    Interest4.385.995.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.0142.7543.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.0142.7543.84
    Tax12.1010.979.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.9131.7734.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.9131.7734.44
    Equity Share Capital31.9831.9831.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.090.991.08
    Diluted EPS1.090.991.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.090.991.08
    Diluted EPS1.090.991.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm