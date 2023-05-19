English
    LT Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 928.35 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 928.35 crore in March 2023 up 7.03% from Rs. 867.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.68 crore in March 2023 up 154.72% from Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.24 crore in March 2023 up 81.68% from Rs. 50.22 crore in March 2022.

    LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2022.

    LT Foods shares closed at 115.90 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and 37.08% over the last 12 months.

    LT Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations928.35881.23867.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations928.35881.23867.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials645.15583.74364.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods134.9089.11364.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-64.418.69-43.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8823.6620.22
    Depreciation7.707.3710.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.32124.73117.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.8043.9233.49
    Other Income19.747.066.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.5450.9840.09
    Interest7.606.007.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.9444.9832.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.9444.9832.75
    Tax14.2613.048.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.6831.9524.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.6831.9524.21
    Equity Share Capital34.7331.9831.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.871.000.76
    Diluted EPS1.871.000.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.871.000.76
    Diluted EPS1.871.000.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

