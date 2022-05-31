 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LT Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 867.38 crore, up 58.15% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 867.38 crore in March 2022 up 58.15% from Rs. 548.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2022 up 8.94% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.22 crore in March 2022 up 12.12% from Rs. 44.79 crore in March 2021.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2021.

LT Foods shares closed at 81.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.33% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.

LT Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 867.38 720.30 548.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 867.38 720.30 548.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 364.65 575.97 478.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 364.49 51.85 83.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.01 -70.40 -126.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.22 20.15 18.04
Depreciation 10.13 7.65 6.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 117.40 104.54 58.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.49 30.53 30.01
Other Income 6.60 1.47 7.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.09 32.00 37.93
Interest 7.34 5.53 7.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.75 26.47 30.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.75 26.47 30.60
Tax 8.54 6.25 8.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.21 20.21 22.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.21 20.21 22.23
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.76 0.63 0.69
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.63 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.76 0.63 0.69
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.63 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #LT Foods #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 02:56 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.