LT Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 867.38 crore, up 58.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 867.38 crore in March 2022 up 58.15% from Rs. 548.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.21 crore in March 2022 up 8.94% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.22 crore in March 2022 up 12.12% from Rs. 44.79 crore in March 2021.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2021.

LT Foods shares closed at 81.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.33% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.