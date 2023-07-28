English
    LT Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 959.30 crore, down 8.54% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 959.30 crore in June 2023 down 8.54% from Rs. 1,048.88 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.22 crore in June 2023 up 13.99% from Rs. 31.77 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.07 crore in June 2023 up 11.7% from Rs. 55.57 crore in June 2022.
    LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2022.LT Foods shares closed at 160.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 81.83% over the last 12 months.
    LT Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations959.30928.351,048.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations959.30928.351,048.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials826.42645.15676.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods181.21134.90205.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-249.44-64.41-43.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.9721.8821.19
    Depreciation8.567.706.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.80119.32139.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.7963.8041.60
    Other Income2.7319.747.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.5183.5448.74
    Interest3.897.605.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.6275.9442.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.6275.9442.75
    Tax13.4014.2610.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.2261.6831.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.2261.6831.77
    Equity Share Capital34.7334.7331.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.870.99
    Diluted EPS1.041.870.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.870.99
    Diluted EPS1.041.870.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:33 pm

