 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LT Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.88 crore, up 76.72% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,048.88 crore in June 2022 up 76.72% from Rs. 593.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.77 crore in June 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 33.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.57 crore in June 2022 down 3.42% from Rs. 57.54 crore in June 2021.

LT Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2021.

LT Foods shares closed at 88.05 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.04% returns over the last 6 months and 8.44% over the last 12 months.

LT Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,048.88 867.38 593.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,048.88 867.38 593.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 676.93 364.65 332.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 205.99 364.49 78.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.16 -43.01 51.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.19 20.22 19.05
Depreciation 6.83 10.13 7.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.50 117.40 59.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.60 33.49 45.35
Other Income 7.14 6.60 4.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.74 40.09 50.28
Interest 5.99 7.34 4.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.75 32.75 45.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.75 32.75 45.70
Tax 10.97 8.54 12.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.77 24.21 33.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.77 24.21 33.38
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.76 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.76 1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.76 1.04
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.76 1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #LT Foods #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.