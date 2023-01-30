 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

LT Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.23 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 881.23 crore in December 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 720.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2022 up 58.04% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.35 crore in December 2022 up 47.16% from Rs. 39.65 crore in December 2021.
LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021. LT Foods shares closed at 111.25 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.23% returns over the last 6 months and 55.92% over the last 12 months.
LT Foods
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations881.231,056.14720.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations881.231,056.14720.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials583.74431.24575.97
Purchase of Traded Goods89.11276.8951.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.6975.19-70.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.6621.7120.15
Depreciation7.376.997.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses124.73195.62104.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.9248.5030.53
Other Income7.062.881.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9851.3932.00
Interest6.004.385.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.9847.0126.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.9847.0126.47
Tax13.0412.106.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.9534.9120.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.9534.9120.21
Equity Share Capital31.9831.9831.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.001.090.63
Diluted EPS1.001.090.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.001.090.63
Diluted EPS1.001.090.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #LT Foods #Results
first published: Jan 30, 2023 11:00 pm