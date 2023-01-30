LT Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.23 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 881.23 crore in December 2022 up 22.34% from Rs. 720.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.95 crore in December 2022 up 58.04% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.35 crore in December 2022 up 47.16% from Rs. 39.65 crore in December 2021.
LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.
|LT Foods shares closed at 111.25 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.23% returns over the last 6 months and 55.92% over the last 12 months.
|LT Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|881.23
|1,056.14
|720.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|881.23
|1,056.14
|720.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|583.74
|431.24
|575.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|89.11
|276.89
|51.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.69
|75.19
|-70.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.66
|21.71
|20.15
|Depreciation
|7.37
|6.99
|7.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|124.73
|195.62
|104.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.92
|48.50
|30.53
|Other Income
|7.06
|2.88
|1.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.98
|51.39
|32.00
|Interest
|6.00
|4.38
|5.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|44.98
|47.01
|26.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|44.98
|47.01
|26.47
|Tax
|13.04
|12.10
|6.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.95
|34.91
|20.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.95
|34.91
|20.21
|Equity Share Capital
|31.98
|31.98
|31.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.00
|1.09
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|1.00
|1.09
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.00
|1.09
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|1.00
|1.09
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited