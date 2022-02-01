LT Foods Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 720.30 crore, up 40.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 720.30 crore in December 2021 up 40.95% from Rs. 511.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021 down 36% from Rs. 31.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.65 crore in December 2021 down 27.09% from Rs. 54.38 crore in December 2020.

LT Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2020.

LT Foods shares closed at 71.35 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.97% returns over the last 6 months and 33.61% over the last 12 months.