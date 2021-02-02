LT Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 511.02 crore, down 11.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.02 crore in December 2020 down 11.32% from Rs. 576.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.59 crore in December 2020 up 31.61% from Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.38 crore in December 2020 up 6.31% from Rs. 51.15 crore in December 2019.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2019.

LT Foods shares closed at 53.55 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.78% returns over the last 6 months and 104.78% over the last 12 months.