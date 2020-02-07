LT Foods Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 576.23 crore, down 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 576.23 crore in December 2019 down 5.97% from Rs. 612.84 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.00 crore in December 2019 up 53.53% from Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.15 crore in December 2019 up 9.83% from Rs. 46.57 crore in December 2018.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2018.

LT Foods shares closed at 28.05 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 49.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.63% over the last 12 months.