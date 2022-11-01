LT Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.84 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,724.84 1,611.10 1,319.79 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,724.84 1,611.10 1,319.79 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,001.13 1,075.32 868.77 Purchase of Traded Goods 96.68 102.81 26.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.48 -129.37 -25.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 86.85 85.31 72.30 Depreciation 30.23 29.45 29.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 385.02 310.11 224.38 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.40 137.47 124.84 Other Income 6.77 9.27 2.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.17 146.74 127.57 Interest 17.59 16.89 16.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 130.59 129.85 111.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 130.59 129.85 111.32 Tax 35.84 33.78 29.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.74 96.07 81.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.74 96.07 81.98 Minority Interest -5.90 -5.48 -4.20 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.65 -0.90 -1.15 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 89.50 89.69 76.63 Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.80 2.80 2.40 Diluted EPS 2.80 2.80 2.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.80 2.80 2.40 Diluted EPS 2.80 2.80 2.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited