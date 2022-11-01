LT Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.84 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 1,724.84 crore in September 2022 up 30.69% from Rs. 1,319.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.50 crore in September 2022 up 16.8% from Rs. 76.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 156.80 crore in September 2021.
LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2021.
|LT Foods shares closed at 126.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.38% returns over the last 6 months and 85.42% over the last 12 months.
|LT Foods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,724.84
|1,611.10
|1,319.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,724.84
|1,611.10
|1,319.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,001.13
|1,075.32
|868.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|96.68
|102.81
|26.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.48
|-129.37
|-25.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|86.85
|85.31
|72.30
|Depreciation
|30.23
|29.45
|29.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|385.02
|310.11
|224.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|141.40
|137.47
|124.84
|Other Income
|6.77
|9.27
|2.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|148.17
|146.74
|127.57
|Interest
|17.59
|16.89
|16.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|130.59
|129.85
|111.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|130.59
|129.85
|111.32
|Tax
|35.84
|33.78
|29.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|94.74
|96.07
|81.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|94.74
|96.07
|81.98
|Minority Interest
|-5.90
|-5.48
|-4.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.65
|-0.90
|-1.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|89.50
|89.69
|76.63
|Equity Share Capital
|31.98
|31.98
|31.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.80
|2.80
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|2.80
|2.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.80
|2.80
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|2.80
|2.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
