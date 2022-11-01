LT Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.84 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,724.84 crore in September 2022 up 30.69% from Rs. 1,319.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.50 crore in September 2022 up 16.8% from Rs. 76.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 156.80 crore in September 2021.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2021.