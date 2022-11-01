English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    LT Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,724.84 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,724.84 crore in September 2022 up 30.69% from Rs. 1,319.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.50 crore in September 2022 up 16.8% from Rs. 76.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.40 crore in September 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 156.80 crore in September 2021.

    LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2021.

    LT Foods shares closed at 126.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.38% returns over the last 6 months and 85.42% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    LT Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,724.841,611.101,319.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,724.841,611.101,319.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,001.131,075.32868.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.68102.8126.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.48-129.37-25.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.8585.3172.30
    Depreciation30.2329.4529.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses385.02310.11224.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.40137.47124.84
    Other Income6.779.272.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.17146.74127.57
    Interest17.5916.8916.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax130.59129.85111.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax130.59129.85111.32
    Tax35.8433.7829.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.7496.0781.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.7496.0781.98
    Minority Interest-5.90-5.48-4.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.65-0.90-1.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates89.5089.6976.63
    Equity Share Capital31.9831.9831.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.802.802.40
    Diluted EPS2.802.802.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.802.802.40
    Diluted EPS2.802.802.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #LT Foods #Results
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 11:00 pm