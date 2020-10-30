LT Foods Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.67 crore, up 24.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.67 crore in September 2020 up 24.39% from Rs. 971.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.51 crore in September 2020 up 70.98% from Rs. 42.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.99 crore in September 2020 up 38.5% from Rs. 115.52 crore in September 2019.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.33 in September 2019.

LT Foods shares closed at 54.85 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 147.63% returns over the last 6 months and 129.50% over the last 12 months.