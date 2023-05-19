LT Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,821.38 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,821.38 crore in March 2023 up 19.33% from Rs. 1,526.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.19 crore in March 2023 up 79.26% from Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.96 crore in March 2023 up 28.49% from Rs. 163.41 crore in March 2022.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

LT Foods shares closed at 115.90 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and 37.08% over the last 12 months.