    LT Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,821.38 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,821.38 crore in March 2023 up 19.33% from Rs. 1,526.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.19 crore in March 2023 up 79.26% from Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.96 crore in March 2023 up 28.49% from Rs. 163.41 crore in March 2022.

    LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

    LT Foods shares closed at 115.90 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and 37.08% over the last 12 months.

    LT Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,821.381,778.471,526.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,821.381,778.471,526.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,332.891,176.34930.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods67.8313.75177.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-174.2830.85-85.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.4193.0775.39
    Depreciation35.1232.1134.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses304.16298.70276.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.25133.67117.85
    Other Income13.5813.4010.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.84147.07128.77
    Interest25.8021.8218.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.04125.25110.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax149.04125.25110.01
    Tax37.1833.0132.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.8592.2377.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.8592.2377.17
    Minority Interest-3.63-5.11-3.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates19.978.15-1.91
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates128.1995.2771.51
    Equity Share Capital34.7331.9831.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.892.982.24
    Diluted EPS3.892.982.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.892.982.24
    Diluted EPS3.892.982.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 19, 2023