LT Foods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,526.31 crore, up 35.16% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,526.31 crore in March 2022 up 35.16% from Rs. 1,129.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2022 up 19.72% from Rs. 59.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.41 crore in March 2022 up 18.11% from Rs. 138.35 crore in March 2021.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2021.

LT Foods shares closed at 81.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 9.24% over the last 12 months.

LT Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,526.31 1,368.22 1,129.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,526.31 1,368.22 1,129.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 930.22 780.17 984.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 177.29 41.73 14.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -85.17 90.95 -217.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.39 71.30 66.56
Depreciation 34.64 29.85 30.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 276.10 233.53 159.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.85 120.70 90.25
Other Income 10.92 0.36 17.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.77 121.06 107.54
Interest 18.76 16.84 19.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.01 104.22 88.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.01 104.22 88.40
Tax 32.84 26.02 26.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.17 78.19 61.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.17 78.19 61.82
Minority Interest -3.75 -5.51 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.91 -1.26 -2.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.51 71.42 59.73
Equity Share Capital 31.98 31.98 31.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 2.23 1.76
Diluted EPS 2.24 2.23 1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 2.23 1.76
Diluted EPS 2.24 2.23 1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
