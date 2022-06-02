LT Foods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,526.31 crore, up 35.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,526.31 crore in March 2022 up 35.16% from Rs. 1,129.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2022 up 19.72% from Rs. 59.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.41 crore in March 2022 up 18.11% from Rs. 138.35 crore in March 2021.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2021.

LT Foods shares closed at 81.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 9.24% over the last 12 months.