LT Foods Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,129.23 crore, down 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,129.23 crore in March 2021 down 5.74% from Rs. 1,197.95 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.73 crore in March 2021 up 10.65% from Rs. 53.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.35 crore in March 2021 down 7.88% from Rs. 150.19 crore in March 2020.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2020.

LT Foods shares closed at 76.65 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.00% returns over the last 6 months and 243.72% over the last 12 months.