you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LT Foods Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,197.95 crore, up 18.76% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for LT Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,197.95 crore in March 2020 up 18.76% from Rs. 1,008.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.98 crore in March 2020 up 173.97% from Rs. 19.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.19 crore in March 2020 up 53.79% from Rs. 97.66 crore in March 2019.

LT Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2019.

LT Foods shares closed at 24.35 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -22.82% over the last 12 months.

LT Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,197.95996.241,008.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,197.95996.241,008.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials798.93724.43797.29
Purchase of Traded Goods24.0311.284.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks70.96-1.14-35.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.4245.0944.36
Depreciation29.3321.5421.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses126.19100.79108.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.0994.2567.44
Other Income18.771.368.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.8695.6176.28
Interest35.6428.1243.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.2267.4932.41
Exceptional Items-0.30----
P/L Before Tax84.9267.4932.41
Tax24.1518.8711.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.7748.6221.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.7748.6221.21
Minority Interest-4.36-2.78-2.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.43-0.430.62
Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.9845.4119.70
Equity Share Capital31.9831.9831.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.691.420.62
Diluted EPS1.691.420.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.691.420.62
Diluted EPS1.691.420.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 29, 2020 09:12 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #LT Foods #Results

