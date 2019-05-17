LT Foods Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,008.72 crore, down 5.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,008.72 crore in March 2019 down 5.78% from Rs. 1,070.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.70 crore in March 2019 down 43% from Rs. 34.57 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.66 crore in March 2019 down 6.13% from Rs. 104.04 crore in March 2018.

LT Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2018.

LT Foods shares closed at 30.95 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.57% returns over the last 6 months and -63.33% over the last 12 months.